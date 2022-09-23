Minsk's ban on export of industrial goods to be discussed with Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk need to discuss a temporary ban on the export of industrial goods from Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He expressed confidence that the two countries have a solid foundation of relations that will allow them to resolve all issues in a constructive manner.

"Of course, this is an issue that we need to discuss with each other - after all, we have a Union State," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Minsk's decision. At the same time, he noted that "the Union State does not supersede the sovereignty of either Russia or Belarus."

"But still, the basis of our relations is strong enough to discuss all these issues in a constructive manner. I have no doubt that such discussions will continue," he said

On Thursday, the Belarusian authorities published a decree introducing a temporary ban on the export of a number of industrial goods outside the country beginning on September 23.

The list contains more than 250 commodities prohibited for export. The document clarifies that it concerns a six-month ban on the export of goods to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as to countries outside the customs territory of the EAEU.

In particular, the list of goods prohibited for export includes railway locomotives, railcars, tractors, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, aircraft, medical products, various tools and equipment, gas generators, heating equipment, nuclear reactors, fuel elements, engines and other power plants, refrigeration and freezing equipment, forklifts, bulldozers, equipment for agriculture and forestry, agricultural machines, various types of machine tool products, computers, batteries, vacuum cleaners, telephones, including smartphones, electrical equipment, integrated circuits and a number of other types of products.