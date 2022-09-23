Lavrov informs Arab League’s contact group about origins of Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed the delegation of the Arab League’s contact group on Ukraine about the genesis of the Ukrainian crisis on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

"Lavrov informed [the contact group] in detail about the genesis of the Ukrainian crisis, which broke out as a result of the West-supported state coup in 2014, and about the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation. It was stressed that our unconditional priority is defending the civilian population of Donbass, as well as demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian side commended the Arab League’s balanced stance on the issue, reaffirmed during the latest meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers’ council, held in Cairo on September 6," the ministry added.

The need to continue cooperation between Russia and the League of Arab States, including in the format of the Russian-Arab Forum of Cooperation, was also emphasized during the talks.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.