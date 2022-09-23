Top diplomats of Russia, Indonesia discuss implementation of bilateral agreements

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly to discuss the implementation of previously reached agreements.

"Special attention was paid to implementation of agreements reached during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Moscow (June 30, 2022), about boosting the practical vector of bilateral cooperation, and also to pressing issues of the international and regional agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.