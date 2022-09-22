Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss handover of captured foreign militants to Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call discussed the recent handover of foreign nationals who had fought in Donbass in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Satisfaction was expressed on the handover of foreign prisoners of war who had illegally participated in military activities in Donbass to Saudi Arabia, which was brokered by the Saudi crown prince," the statement reads.

The Saudi crown prince earlier held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.