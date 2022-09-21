Russian delegation listened to Zelensky's video address at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian delegation was present in the hall during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's video address at the UN General Assembly and was represented by Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Chumakov and other members of the mission.

According to TASS, despite harsh remarks against the country, the Russians did not make any demarches.

Zelensky recorded the address in English. His wife Yelena and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba listened to it in the hall.