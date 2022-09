DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. The central election commission of the Donetsk People's Republic approved at a meeting on Wednesday the design of the ballot papers for the vote on joining Russia, TASS reports from the site.

"The ballots are made typographically, A4 format, black ink," the chairman of the central election commission, Vladimir Vysotsky, said.

The design was unanimously approved by all members of the commission.