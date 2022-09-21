Referendum to be held in 73% of liberated areas in Zaporozhye Region — official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A referendum on joining Russia will be held in 73% of liberated areas in the Zaporozhye Region, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, Vladimir Rogov, told Channel One television on Wednesday.

"The referendum will be held in 73% of the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

So far, some 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated, with the city of Zaporozhye still controlled by Kiev. Melitopol is currently playing the role of the region’s administrative center instead of Zaporozhye.

On Monday, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics addressed the DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, respectively, urging them to immediately hold referendums on accession to Russia. On Tuesday, the authorities in the DPR and the LPR said the referendum would be held from September 23 to September 27. Later on Tuesday, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced plans to hold their referendums on the same dates.