Frontline servicemen invited to cast vote on LPR joining Russia

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. People’s militia officers in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) could take part in the referendum to join Russia while on the front, the chairperson of the LPR’s Central Election Commission, Yelena Kravchenko, said on Wednesday.

"As for our guys who have been called up to protect our borders, they will also participate," Kravchenko said. According to her, a mobile election commission has been formed so that people’s militia officers could cast their vote in the referendum while on the battlefield.

Earlier, the LPR’s Central Election Commission chair said 461 polling stations would be set up across the republic.