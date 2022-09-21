NATO's aggression triggers 137,000 troop increase in Russian armed forces — top brass

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The decision to increase Russia’s Armed Forces by 137,000 servicemen starting on January 1, 2023 was the result of the West’s policy to contain Russia and its allies, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The US-led collective West continues its military-political course towards containing the Russian Federation and its allies by way of antagonistic policy which provides aid and comprehensive support to Ukraine’s armed forces, including direct supplies of various weapons and munitions," he said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry’s board on Wednesday.

He also noted that "NATO continues to advance on Russian borders by expanding its number of member-states." "Under these conditions, in order to ensure the military security of our state, the supreme commander-in-chief decided to increase the number of armed forces by 137,000 servicemen starting on January 1, 2023, which will form new military units," the Russian defense minister stressed.

The top military official suggested the board begin reviewing proposals for the implementation of the Russian president’s August 25, 2022 decree on establishing the size of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.