Russian army working to help restore peaceful life in liberated areas — defense chief

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian troops are creating conditions for the restoration of peaceful life in liberated areas, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"After Russian troops took control of Mariupol, which had been greatly damaged by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions, the supreme commander-in-chief ordered to provide housing to all those who had lost their homes and restore infrastructure facilities. Specialists from the military construction sector have been working around the clock," Shoigu pointed out at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

He specified that three apartment buildings had been constructed in Mariupol and an area of 40,000 square meters had been renovated. Shoigu added that two multipurpose medical centers with a total capacity of 260 beds had been built in Lugansk and Mariupol in just 84 days and a 14 km-long water pipeline had been constructed in the city of Volnovakha.

At the same time, the Russian defense chief emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were deliberately destroying social infrastructure facilities in the Donbass republics and Ukrainian cities. "Russian troops, on the contrary, are creating conditions for the restoration of peaceful life in the liberated areas," Shoigu said.