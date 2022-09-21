Allied forces control border between Kharkov Region and LPR, says official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The allied forces control settlements on the border between the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Head of the Kharkov Region’s Military-Civilian Administration Vitaly Ganchev said on Wednesday.

"The settlements on the border with the Lugansk Republic remain under our control. I believe that our armed forces will stand their ground there," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Ganchev added that the Ukrainian military would continue trying to drive the allied forces from the Kharkov Region in order to impede the holding of referendums on joining Russia in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.