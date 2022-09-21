No plans for Putin’s call with Macron but contacts can take place at any time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. There are currently no plans for a phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France but such contacts can take place at any time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As far as Macron is concerned, there are no agreed formats of communication. On the other hand, contacts can take place promptly if the need arises," he said.

According to Peskov, Putin did not hold any telephone conversations with foreign leaders ahead of his address to the nation.

Macron said on September 20 that he expected to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. The two leaders last held a phone call on September 11.