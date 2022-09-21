All of Ukraine’s attempted attacks near Nikolayev, Krivoi Rog upset — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. All of Ukraine’s attempts to attack near Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog have been upset. The Izyum-Balakleya group has been redeployed in the process of the continuing liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.

"First, a few words about progress in the special military operation: the Russian Armed Forces continue to liberate the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Shoigu said, noting that "all attempts by the Ukrainian army to attack near Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog have been upset."

"In order to strengthen the strike capabilities of the Russian troops in Donbass the Izyum-Balakleya group has been redeployed," Shoigu said.

He stressed that "Russia’s Armed Forces will continue to conduct the special military operation until the goals set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have been fully achieved".