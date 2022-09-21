LPR’s election commission adopts procedure for referendum on accession to Russia

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) approved on Wednesday the procedure for holding a referendum on joining Russia, the commission led by its chairperson Yelena Kravchenko said in a statement.

"The LPR’s Central Election Commission has adopted the procedure for organizing and holding a referendum on the accession of the LPR to Russia as a Russian constituent member," the statement reads.

According to election officials, a decision was also made to establish territorial election commissions in the republic to facilitate the holding of the plebiscite.