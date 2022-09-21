Putin’s decree on mobilization: Who’s eligible for military deferment or discharges

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russians working at enterprises of the defense industry will be eligible for deferment from mobilization, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree published on Wednesday.

"Citizens of the Russian Federation working in enterprises belonging to the defense industrial sector shall be granted the right to military service deferment from mobilization (for the period of their employment at these organizations). The categories of Russian citizens eligible for deferment and the procedure for getting such deferments are determined by the Russian government," the document says.

The decree lists the grounds under which military personnel serving under contracts and mobilization can be discharged from duty. Thus, they can be discharged due to their age (upon reaching the age limit for active military service) or for health conditions (provided the military-medical commission determines that they are unfit for this, except for those who would want to continue working in certain positions and are able to hold them) and if their sentence of imprisonment enters into force.

In general, with the exception of these cases, "military service contracts signed by service members will be still in effect until the period of partial mobilization ends".