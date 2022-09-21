West seeks to preserve global order that benefits it – Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. In their attempts to preserve the global order beneficial only for the West, Western nations have undermined the foundations of the global economic system by imposing sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"This year the new global threat relates to the "war of sanctions" unleashed by Western states," he told the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of "the Global Development Initiative" on Tuesday. "Their unwillingness to agree to proposed mutual security guarantees and increased pressure on other countries, depriving them of sovereignty, ultimately led to undermining the very foundations of the global financial and economic system."

"The Western states are desperately trying to preserve the old world order which they had benefited from, to force everyone to live not in accordance with international law, but under the so-called "rules-based order" which the West once developed and which it regularly violates altogether," he continued.

As an example, the senior Russian diplomat cited "Europe's hypocrisy publicly pursuing ‘decarbonization’ policy, while at the same time frantically buying up fossil fuels from across the globe, including coal from South Africa, Botswana, Colombia and the US."

"Another example, the recent "grain deal", planned as an instrument of emergency support for the poorest countries, resulted in delivery to them of only 3% or 60 thousand tons of grain out of two million," Vershinin added.