Kadyrov announces new tactics of special military operation against Kiev forces

GROZNY, September 21. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Russian fighters would switch to new tactics in their operation against the forces of the Kiev government,

"We are switching to a new tactics of the special operation. <…> I’ve already discussed all the details with the head of the Chechen Republic’s operative headquarters of the special operation, Magomed Daudov," Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The adversary is about to face most serious consequences of the new plan," he added.

In his words, the new tactics exceeds all those used earlier.