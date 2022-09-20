Russian senior lawmaker fails to obtain US visa to attend UNGA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, head of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), said on Tuesday he had failed to obtain a US visa to attend a UN General Assembly session but was given no formal refusal either.

"Many questions about my participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. My answer is: I am staying in Moscow, at my office in the State Duma. The US embassy has failed to issue the visa in due time (without a formal refusal)," he told TASS.

He did not rule out that it was linked with some technical delays. "But again, we have questions to the US side about its repeated failure to fulfil its liabilities as a host country of the UN headquarters," Slutsky said.

The Russian foreign ministry said on September 13 that Minister Sergey Lavrov and several members of the Russian delegation to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly has been granted US visas and expressed hope that other members of the delegation would soon receive visas.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on September 13. The central event of the session, the high-level General Debate, that is to be attended by heads of state and government, and foreign ministers from various countries, will be held on September 20-26. The Russian delegation is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 24.