Only 1 out of 65 Russian sailors kept in Ismail released — human rights ombudswoman

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Only one out of 65 Russian civil sailors illegally kept onboard the Rondo ship in Ismail has been released, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Tuesday.

"One sailor - Stepan Vorobyov - has been released. Because he is seriously ill. Regrettably, only one out of 65 sailors has been additionally released by today," she said, adding that Vorobyov is already at home after spending nearly a week in a hospital.

She recalled that women, cooks and medics, had been released from civil ships earlier.

"Negotiations continue and I hope very much that our sailors will soon be at home," Moskalkova said.

She also said she hopes that Russia’s request concerning hearing-impaired people, who want to use a humanitarian corridor to reach Russia, was heard and fulfilled.