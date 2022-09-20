SCO not planning to set up supranational structures — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is not planning to establish any supranational structures, Russian presidential envoy for the SCO affairs and ambassador at large of the Russian foreign ministry, Bakhtiyer Khakimov, said on Tuesday.

"The SCO is not a military political bloc, nor is it an organization of economic integration geared to set up supranational structures. We are not talking about that at this stage.. But in this light, we are saying that we need to improve the conditions we are working in," he said.

According to Khakimov, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a "living organism" and "some things require correction" in the course of its development and growth. "I mean that we should take inventory of the legal framework. If we look closely, we will see that all basic documents adopted within the SCO need fine-tuning. It is not about reshaping or revising, it is about refinement of each document we have," he explained.

He recalled that at the previous summit in Dushanbe Russian President Vladimir Putin had advanced an idea of modernizing the association’s activities in present-day realities. "We [in the SCO] have accumulated a vast experience of cooperation and converted it into some additional actions, measures, conditions, which will make it possible to respond to the development swiftly. Thus, the plan is to use such formats as SCO+, outreach, etc., which are used within other organizations, including BRICS," Khakimov noted.

He stressed that all the conditions and possibilities to raise the SCO "to a higher orbit of cooperation already exist." "We have dialogue partners, observers, a big group of states, which are interested in cooperation, in contact with the organization despite having no status with it. Obviously, we need to create such additional conditions to attract more external participants, external partners to the work within the SCO," he added.