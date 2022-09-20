Russia to continue assisting South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated South Ossetian leader Alan Gagloev on Republic Day, noting that Russia will continue to assist the fraternal people of this country in resolving socio-economic tasks and ensuring national security, according to his greeting published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"Relations between our countries are being built based on the principles of alliance and integration," Putin noted in his message to Gagloev. "We intend to continue providing comprehensive assistance to the fraternal people of South Ossetia in resolving the socio-economic tasks that they face as well as in ensuring national security," the message reads.

The Russian president emphasized that this holiday became the symbol of courage and heroism of the people of South Ossetia who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence. He also wished the head of the republic good health and success as well as peace and prosperity to the republic’s residents.

On September 20, South Ossetia marks a national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of the declaration of its independence. On this day in 1990, the Council of People’s Deputies of the South Ossetian Autonomous Region approved the declaration of the state sovereignty of the South Ossetian Soviet Democratic Republic within the USSR. The declaration also enshrined "the state sovereignty as the supremacy, independence and absoluteness of the state power within the borders of its territory, the legality of its laws and the republic’s independence in foreign affairs.".