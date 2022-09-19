Referendum on accession to Russia to be held in LPR soon — Russian lawmaker

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. A referendum on the accession to Russia will be held in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the near future this autumn, a Russian lawmaker told TASS on Monday.

"I think it [the referendum] will be held in the near future. People are tired of waiting. It should be done as soon as possible - this is what people want. We should not repel people. They have grown tired of not understanding the situation, why what people want on the liberated territories is not happening. The head of the republic must respond to the appeal in the near future. It will be in the autumn, but in late autumn," said Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house).

According to Volodatsky, the LPR’s electoral system is 100% ready for the referendum.

Earlier in the day, the LPR Public Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on accessing Russia immediately. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and open up new possibilities for its revival.