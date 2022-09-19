Too early to speak about referendum date in LPR — Public Chamber head

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about the exact date of a referendum in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on the accession to Russia, chairman of the LPR Public Chamber Alexey Karyakin said on Monday.

"The Public Chamber has come out with an initiative to organize the referendum, but you know that it is not a matter of one day. We need to consider absolutely everything that is necessary to do to organize the referendum in the republic. We issued the appeal only today and, naturally, it is too early to speak about the concrete date," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He noted that the experience of the 2014 referendum demonstrated that "it can be held in quite tough conditions." "Today, it is what people demand. It is a key question asked at meetings with people. They see it perfectly well that today we are on the brink of a great event for our republic and, naturally, they are enthusiastic of becoming part of a great power soon. It is worth noting that some of LPR residents are already Russian nationals," he added.

Earlier in the day, the LPR Public Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on accessing Russia immediately. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and open up new possibilities for its revival.