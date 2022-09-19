Russian security chief, Chinese official discuss Asia-Pacific, Afghanistan, Ukraine

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and China’s Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi held consultations on Monday in China to discuss the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Afghanistan and Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

"The sides had an in-depth exchange of views on maintaining global strategic stability, the APAC, Afghanistan, Ukraine and other international and regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry reported. Yang Jiechi and Patrushev met in Nanping in China’s northwestern Fujian Province as part of their consultations on strategic stability.

The Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice, and law and order were also held in Nanping. The consultations were co-chaired by Patrushev and member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee Guo Shengkun and involved officials from the two countries’ relevant ministries and agencies. Patrushev and Guo Shengkun also held a face-to-face meeting.