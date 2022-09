MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik on Tuesday, September 20, Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"Yes. This meeting is planned," he said.

The Russian president’s previous meeting with Dodik took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June.