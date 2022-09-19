Envoy to UN discloses lack of progress on Russian food and fertilizer exports

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya pointed to a lack of progress on the export of Russian food and fertilizers under the Black Sea deal. In an interview on the eve of the high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly he said that Western countries are sabotaging this part of the agreements.

"To help vulnerable countries, the UN proposed signing the so-called Black Sea deal. We (Russia - TASS) supported the UN initiative. The essence of the agreements is simple - the export of Ukrainian food from the three Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports should be accompanied by parallel unhindered export of our food and fertilizers. Thus, it was the linking of the two export tracks that was included in the well-known Istanbul agreements, which were signed on July 22 in Turkey." "Moreover, it is worth noting that the corresponding memorandum between the UN and Russia was signed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres himself, who took on specific obligations to facilitate the export transactions of our economic operators," he said.

"At the same time, Martin Griffiths [Deputy Secretary General of the UN] was authorized to supervise the implementation of the Ukrainian part of the deal and the Secretary General of UNCTAD (the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - TASS) Rebeca Grynspan was entrusted to coordinate the Russian part," Nebenzya recalled.

"Almost two months after the conclusion of the Istanbul agreements, the maritime humanitarian corridor from Ukraine to the Black Sea is operating smoothly, more than 3 million tonnes of food have already been successfully transported through it on more than 100 ships," the Russian diplomat noted. "But the so-called Russian part of the deal hasn’t worked," Nebenzya stressed.

"Guterres and his team are making significant efforts to unlock our exports, but, unfortunately, there is no progress there. In the Western camp, they say that agricultural products and fertilizers are not subject to sanctions, but in fact they sabotage the Russian part of the package agreements. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about this in detail and repeatedly," he specified.

"We also raised all these issues at the meeting on food security on September 15 in the UN Security Council," the Russian envoy pointed out.

"We hope that in order to preserve the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, the UN as a whole will accelerate its mediation efforts. The Black Sea deal expires in November, so there is still time. We are not the only ones who are turning to the UN, but so are our partners from developing countries, who are not hiding their bewilderment at what is happening," the diplomat said.