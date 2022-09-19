US special representative seeking to adjust BWC to US’ interests — Russian military

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. U.S. Special Representative to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) Kenneth Ward is conducting destructive activities seeking to adjust it to Washington’s interests, chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, said on Monday.

"Ward’s destructive activities under the BWC is geared to reach similar goals and ‘adjust’ the convention’s mechanisms to Washington’s interests," he said, commenting on Ward’s activities within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which led to flagrant violations of international law in Syria.

"While working in the OPCW, Ward had close contacts with the so-called White Helmets, who filmed a fake report about the use of chemical weapons in Khan-Sheykhoun by Syrian government troops. Using this provocation as a pretext and not waiting for the beginning of a probe, the Americans delivered a missile strike at the Shayhrat airbase, which was a blatant violation of international law," Kirillov stressed.

He recalled the results of Ward’s activities as the US representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2015-2019. "Before he came to the organization, its work had a constructive character and was geared to resolve concrete issues. As a result of his activities, the professional and purely technical organization has turned into a politicized structure acting in the interests of Washington and its NATO allies," he added.