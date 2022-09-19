China, Russia to cooperate to create safe and sustainable environment

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. The Chinese and Russian governments intend to cooperate to create a safer and more stable environment for the development of both countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued after consultations held in the city of Nanping on Monday between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Yang Jiechi, Director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission General Office.

"China intends to follow the same path together with Russia to fully implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, continue to deepen political trust and strategic cooperation between the two states, to ensure that relations between the two sides develop rapidly in the direction set by the heads of state, and create an even more secure and stable environment for China and Russia to ensure their development and rebirth and make even greater contributions to protecting the common interests of the two countries as well as global security," the document reads.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev arrived in China on Monday. During his visit, he also held the seventh round of Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice, law and order with Guo Shengkun, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.