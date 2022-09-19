Russia continues dialogue with ‘unfriendly’ countries, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow continues communicating with some countries that are on its unfriendly countries list and does it ‘in a decent, humane way’, because without negotiations, any sort of relationship between states would be impossible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov specified.

"Despite the fact that we have put a number of countries on the unfriendly countries list, based on their hostile steps, there is still communication with some of them. Without communication, or without negotiations, it is impossible to conduct these relations," he clarified.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "these ties are still carried out in a normal, humane way, and they are always quite constructive conversations". This is how Peskov answered a question as to why Moscow continues a calm dialogue with Berlin, which hurls accusations against it and also supplies weapons to Kiev.

The official noted that it is often impossible to get first-hand information without direct contact. "It is much better for us if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin explains our position to his interlocutor, rather than having this stance, for example, be explained to someone from across the ocean. After all, a primary source is much more reliable," he said.

Besides, Peskov added that any problems, even the most complicated ones, can only be solved through dialogue. "Therefore, this dialogue is normal," he explained.

At the same time, as the Kremlin spokesman stressed, Moscow sometimes allows itself tough language in negotiations with other countries. "Harsh language comes from all sides. Still, this is mostly in a tone of mutual respect, otherwise it would be very difficult to conduct any dialogue. Naturally, when discussing sensitive issues, they (foreign politicians - TASS) first and foremost defend the interests of their countries," he pointed out.