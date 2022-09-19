Kremlin hits back at Polish politicians ‘extremist’ demands

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday hit back at recent demands voiced by Warsaw that Berlin and Moscow pay reparations.

"In Warsaw, unfortunately, some politicians have worked themselves up into an unhealthy state of extremism. It is impossible to call it anything else," the spokesman said.

Peskov said by doing that they "are harming the prestige of their country and considerably complicating Poland’s contacts" not only with Russia, which are already utterly strained, but also with their allies, like Germany.