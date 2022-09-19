Kremlin debunks reports Putin allegedly approved Kurdin’s transfer to Yandex

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted information published by Meduza (included in Russia’s foreign agent mass media list), which reported, citing sources, about talks allegedly in progress on the transfer of head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin to Yandex’s top management.

"No, this didn’t happen. We do not read Meduza anymore," Peskov said when asked whether there was a conversation between Kudrin and President Vladimir Putin, during which the Accounts Chamber’s chief had requested the transfer in question.

Earlier, the Accounts Chamber said there had been no information about any transfer of Alexey Kudrin to Yandex, adding that he was at his job and in the office. That said, Yandex told TASS that several working meetings with Kudrin’s team took place over the past 2-3 years, which focused on the necessity of developing the potential of digital projects.