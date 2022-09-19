Changes in visa issuance rules for Russians

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland banned entry for Russian nationals starting on September 19. The ban applies to all Schengen visa holders regardless of the country of visa issuance. However, there are exceptions for certain categories of visitors, particularly those traveling for humanitarian purposes.

The foreign ministers of European Union member states decided at a meeting in Prague earlier to fully suspend the Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, extending the review time for visa applications, raising the visa application fee and providing embassies and consulates with the right to demand additional documents from applicants.

Apart from the Schengen states, other unfriendly nations also introduced restrictions on the issuance of entry visas. The TASS infographics offer details on changes in the visa situation with unfriendly countries.