Russia, China must display greater readiness for mutual support — Security Council

NANPING /China/, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev is certain that in the current situation Moscow and Beijing must display greater readiness for mutual support.

"Russia-China cooperation in the field of security has deep historical roots," he said at Russian-Chinese consultations with a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Guo Shengkun, on Monday.

"In the modern conditions, our countries should show even greater readiness for mutual support and cooperation," Patrushev stressed. He added that "today it is important to carefully preserve traditional values and historical truth and memory, which is a solid foundation for peoples’ friendship."

Patrushev described the "strengthening and development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Beijing is an unconditional priority of Russian foreign policy."

"Bilateral cooperation is based on the concurrence of fundamental interests and deep mutual trust. It is immune to the volatility of the external situation, which has been repeatedly confirmed in practice," he said.

Contacts of trust at highest level

Patrushev drew attention to the fact that "Moscow and Beijing share a common contribution to ensuring regional security and global stability, recognition of the supremacy of international law, and readiness to uncompromisingly safeguard their national interests."

In his opinion, "contacts of trust at the highest level play a special role in promoting Russian-Chinese ties."

"In the conditions of rapid changes in the international situation, an intensive dialogue is being maintained between the heads of state," Patrushev emphasized.

He recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing on February 4, when face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping were held for the first time in more than two years and "a major political document - the Joint Statement on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development - was adopted to assert common positions on international security issues, including the principle of its indivisibility and the inadmissibility of further NATO expansion, consolidated approaches to the problems of the democratic process, human rights and sustainable development."

Patrushev also mentioned the meeting of the two leaders in Samarkand, where Putin and Xi "exchanged views on international issues and practical cooperation between Russia and China, and agreed to expand cooperation in energy, financial, industrial, transport and other areas."

"It was stated that Moscow and Beijing make identical or very close approaches to foreign policy issues, and confirm the mutual readiness to tighten coordination and mutual support in various multilateral formats, including on the UN platform," Patrushev said.

While previewing the upcoming events in China, Patrushev mentioned the Congress of the Communist Party and the PRC’s anniversary, which will be celebrated on October 1.

"I would like to congratulate you and the friendly Chinese people upon this significant date, and also to wish you and all the Chinese comrades successful work at the Congress, success in achieving the tasks of social and economic development, prosperity and well-being," Patrushev told Guo.