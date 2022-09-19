Visas were issued to many, but not all, Russian delegates to UNGA — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Many Russian delegates heading to the UN General Assembly have received visas but some are still waiting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Monday.

"A significant portion of the visas has been issued, but not all of them," he said. Ryabkov said work on the logistical aspects of the visit was still in progress.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier appointed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the head of the Russian delegation at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held from September 20 to 26. This event, which opens the new annual session of the General Assembly, is traditionally attended by presidents, prime ministers and ministers. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lavrov will speak at a meeting of the UN General Assembly and plans to hold about 20 bilateral meetings.