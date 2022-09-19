Russia ready for dialogue on Griner and Whelan, but US Embassy not interested — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to talk to Washington about US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, incarcerated in Russia, but the American diplomatic mission is not furnishing proper communication with diplomats of the host country to provide the US leadership with substantive information on the relevant issue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Monday on her Telegram channel.

The diplomat put the spotlight on a CNN report quoting Cheryl Griner, Brittney's wife, that the relatives of Americans convicted in Russia could not get a coherent explanation from US President Joe Biden about the Russian demands for prisoner swaps.

"The fact is that instead of fulfilling their direct official duties - maintaining contacts with the diplomats of the host country - the US Embassy in Moscow is engaged in some kind of media frenzy. They churn out videos of the Russian leadership and politicians on an industrial scale, publish 'funny pictures' and study Moscow streets after a 'vacation'," she stressed, "We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to negotiate about the fate of convicted US citizens in Russia and [those from] Russia in the US. If the US Embassy in Moscow has a spare moment, they will tell that to President Biden, who, in turn, will tell the relatives of Whelan and Griner".

On Friday, US President Joe Biden received Griner and Whelan's relatives at the White House. After the meeting, US officials said that they would use "every opportunity" to repatriate their fellow citizens, convicted in Russia. Griner was convicted in Russia of smuggling hashish oil, while Whelan was incarcerated for espionage. Washington had earlier offered Moscow to swap Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the US on arms trafficking charges, for Greiner and Whelan.

The prisoner swap was one of the topics of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in late July. Lavrov urged his US counterpart to return to "quiet diplomacy". Later, the US media, citing unnamed sources, reported that Russia proposed adding another Russian national imprisoned in Western countries to the potential swap deal.