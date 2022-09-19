Envoys of France, China and other countries arrive at Foreign Ministry to meet Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Heads of diplomatic missions of several countries, including French Ambassador Pierre Levy and the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission Zhang Hanhui, have arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for a closed meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with heads of foreign diplomatic missions dedicated to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a TASS correspondent reported.

In addition to heads of French and Chinese diplomatic missions, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions of Finland, the Netherlands, Iran, Austria, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Norway, Greece, Venezuela, North Korea, Gabon, as well as heads and representatives of embassies of dozens of other countries and WHO representative for Russia Melita Vuinovich were present at the meeting. However, there were no representatives of the US and British embassies at the entrance, where the press had gathered.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that Lavrov would hold a closed meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow on September 19.