MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/./TASS/. The threat of secondary sanctions does exist, but it cannot significantly affect economic cooperation between Russia and China, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"No, of course, there are a lot of complicating factors and these sanctions, the threat of secondary sanctions, of course they have their negative impact. But they cannot have a significant effect, since the overall trend is still with a plus mark in terms of growth," Peskov said in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. program, commenting to journalist Pavel Zarubin on reports that Chinese companies are a bit afraid of US sanctions and are allegedly putting the brakes on cooperation with Russia.

In general, Peskov stressed that "a boost in the development of bilateral relations [between Russia and China], the trade turnover, is significant - which is great.".