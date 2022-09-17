Putin supports Uzbekistan in efforts to stabilize Karakalpakstan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with Uzbekistan’s leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev voiced support for the Uzbek authorities in their efforts to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan, the Kremlin said in a news release on Saturday.

"Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including those in trade and the economic sphere. The mutual intention was confirmed to further strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and relations of alliance. The Russian side expressed support for the leadership of Uzbekistan in its efforts to stabilizing the situation in Karakalpakstan," the statement says. message.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.

Karakalpakstan on July 1-2 saw mass riots. The demonstrators argued they were against changes to the the status of their region in the new version of Uzbekistan’s Constitution. The unrest left 21 people dead and several hundred others injured. The authorities said the protesters had been brainwashed by instigators with the aim of seizing government offices. Mirziyoyev introduced a state of emergency and a night-time curfew in the region for one month. On July 21 the state of emergency was lifted. The head of state also decided not to make changes to the fundamental law that would deprive Karakalpakstan of the status of a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan and the right to secession following a referendum.

As a result of the riots, according to the deputy commander of the national guard of Uzbekistan, Khamijan Dadobaev, 516 suspects were detained. Later, the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan said that 14 people had been detained under the article of the Criminal Code "Infringement on the Constitutional System.".