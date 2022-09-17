Putin supports Uzbekistan in efforts to stabilize Karakalpakstan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with Uzbekistan’s leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev voiced support for the Uzbek authorities in their efforts to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan, the Kremlin said in a news release on Saturday.

"Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including those in the trade and the economic sphere. The mutual intention was confirmed to further strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and relations of alliance. The Russian side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of Uzbekistan in stabilizing the situation in Karakalpakstan," the statement says. message.