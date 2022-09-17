West unsuccessful in isolating Russia in vote on Zelensky’s address — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 17. /TASS/. The West intended to demonstrate Russia’s "isolation" in a vote following Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s video address at the UN General Assembly yet failed, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"We managed to make many large developing states take our side, including BRICS members. Had it not been for the passivity of African and other developing countries who simply did not have time to receive directions from their capitals, the result or, at least, the score, would have been completely different," he noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the Ukrainians submitted the text to be voted on only one hour before the end of a workday counting that Russia and its allies wouldn’t have enough time to act. However, Belarus managed to introduce amendments supported by Russia which removed political issues and gave an opportunity to all countries who need it to present video addresses during next week.

During the vote at the UN, the amendment introduced by Belarus was upheld by 23 countries with 67 voting against it out of a total of 193 UN member states. The amendment was supported, among others, by Brazil, India, China and South Africa.