Putin says Erdogan did not suggest today his talks with Zelensky be organized

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the Turkish leader did not suggest his talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky be organized.

"Indeed, he (Erdogan - TASS) is making a serious contribution to the settlement of a number of serious matters around this crisis. And it is only natural that he suggested a meeting with Zelensky be organized as he thought that such a meeting could yield some positive result. But this time, he did not speak about it," Putin said, adding that Erdogan has been suggesting a meeting with Zelensky for a long time.

"There is nothing bad about it. The Turkish president is making a serious contribution to the normalization efforts, including, say, in what concerns the food problem," Putin said. "The export of Ukrainian grain via Odessa is, to a larger extent, the result of his work.".