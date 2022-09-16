US restrictions unable to make Russia change its stance, approaches – ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The US administration’s sanctions against Russia will have no effect on Moscow’s stance and approaches, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on a yet another round of anti-Russian restrictions.

"I would like to stress: such hostile measures cannot influence our country’s approaches and stances, they will only freeze the bilateral dialogue even more. Russia cannot be isolated by sanctions," the ambassador was quoted as saying in the embassy’s Telegram channel.