Russia plans to increase trade with Turkmenistan — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase its share in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Russia is one of the leading trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, and we intend to increase our share," Putin said.

He noted that during the pandemic, the trade turnover between the two countries slightly decreased. Putin said he is confident that the situation would change for the better.

The current members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, founded in 2001, are India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The organization’s observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and its partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. The current SCO summit in Samarkand is expected to finalize the admission of Iran and grant dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.