Stripping Russia of permanent UN Security Council member status is unrealistic — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The scenario of stripping Russia of permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) member status is unrealistic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"If such a mechanism to deprive us of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council was to be developed, it would be worth a Nobel Prize in the field of mathematics. This scenario is unrealistic, if we are talking about the law after all," the diplomat said at a briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova stressed that in order to deprive Russia of permanent UNSC member status, it is necessary to make appropriate changes to the UN Charter. "For this purpose, two thirds of the UN General Assembly members must vote for them [the amendmends], then these amendments must be ratified by two thirds of the member states, including all the permanent members of the UNSC, of which our country is one. So everything is clear: there is simply no other legal way to implement this plan," she explained.