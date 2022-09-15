Providing security guarantees to Ukraine lies squarely on Zelensky regime, says Kremlin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. The leadership in Kiev is the only one who can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted.

"Ukraine’s security guarantees can be provided only by Ukraine’s leadership once it realizes the hopelessness of its situation," the Kremlin official told reporters on Thursday commenting on the draft of the Kiev Security Compact, a document on international guarantees for Kiev.

Earlier, Peskov noted that this document retains the threat of Ukraine joining NATO and yet again underscores the urgent necessity of Russia’s special military operation.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential office released a draft of the Kiev Security Compact. Under the document, a binding agreement should be signed between Ukraine on one side and the United States, the EU, and a number of other countries on the other.

Despite previously voiced proposals, the document does not envisage either Kiev’s abstention from joining NATO, or a neutral status for Ukraine or Russia’s participation as a security guarantor. According to Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrey Yermak, the allies should provide legally binding guarantees of military, technical and informational support for Ukraine's armed forces before the country’s accession to NATO which remains Kiev’s goal as well as "non-military guarantees built around sanctions mechanisms."