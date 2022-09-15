Russia-Turkmenistan partnership outlined on paper is implemented in life — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Ashgabat remain strategic partners both on paper and in real life, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdymukhamedov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand.

He recalled that earlier this year the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"We can state that the level of strategic partnership that has been achieved and is enshrined in the relevant documents exists not only on paper, but, in fact, in real life," the Russian leader noted.

This is largely a great personal achievement of Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the previous leader of Turkmenistan, he said. Putin asked the incumbent president to convey his best wishes to his father.

The Russian president thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome extended to all members of the Russian delegation during the Caspian summit in Ashgabat.

"Once again, I would like to congratulate you on hosting this event. It was held at the highest level and contributed not only to the development of relations in the Caspian region, which is very important to all of us, but also to our bilateral interstate relations," he added.