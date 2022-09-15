Kremlin doubts ties with US will improve after new envoy appointed

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no hope of any improvements in Russian-US relations after the appointment of America’s new ambassador to Moscow, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"You can hardly pin any hopes on the US ambassador to Moscow. So, frankly, no," the Kremlin spokesman insisted, responding to a question on whether Russia has any hopes for better relations with Washington given the upcoming appointment of a new US ambassador.

At present, the post of US ambassador to Russia is vacant, following the departure of John Sullivan, 62, from Moscow on September 4. He was appointed by former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, in December 2019.

CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden plans to nominate the current head of the US diplomatic mission in Armenia, Lynne Tracy, to the post of ambassador to Russia. According to the channel, the Biden administration hopes that the US Senate will quickly approve Tracy's nomination and that she will soon be able to start working in Moscow. It is noted that the US authorities have already sent a corresponding request to the Russian Federation for approval.

Tracy has already worked in Russia: from 2014-2017, she was John Tefft's deputy, who was the US ambassador to Moscow at the time. If approved, she would be the first woman to serve as US ambassador to Russia. Tracy has served Washington's top envoy to Armenia since 2019.