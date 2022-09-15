Russia wants to diversify economic cooperation with Turkmenistan, says Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia intends to diversify the cooperation with Turkmenistan in the economy to expand cooperation not only in energy but in other sectors as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

"Energy obviously plays a special role in our relations," he said, noting separately the operations of Gazprom in Turkmenistan. "We are aimed at diversifying our economic ties through other areas of cooperation, meaning agriculture, textile industry. We are ready to boost supplies of non-energy products to the Turkmen market as well," Putin stressed.