Russian MFA spokeswoman says she received US visa to attend UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that she had received a US visa to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Yes, they [the Americans] gave me a visa," she said, answering a corresponding question during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast on Thursday.

The diplomat noted that the US has issued visas to some members of the Russian delegation, particularly Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons, but the issue of obtaining visas for the rest of the delegation has not yet been resolved.

"You can do whatever you want, you can build any kind of barriers, you can build borders, but we will still go ahead," Zakharova stressed, "If they don't let us in this way, we will consider other ways. It does not make any difference. We can't be led astray, we don't need to be obstructed either from inside or outside."

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday that the US had not yet issued visas to most of the Russian delegates heading for the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. At the same time, the diplomat urged not to speculate on whether this could lead to the absence of the Russian delegation at the event.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the head of the department and some members of the Russian delegation to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly received American visas on Tuesday to travel to New York, where the headquarters of the world organization is located.