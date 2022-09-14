Turkish Foreign Minister states absence of barriers to export of grain from Russia

ANKARA, September. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that there are currently no barriers to export of grain from Russia.

"Products exported by Russia are not included in the sanctions list, but as we have already said, there are restrictions, such as the ability of ships to receive service in ports, insurance [of ships] and banking operations. When Russia complained about these issues, I contacted [ US Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken and UN Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres by phone. Later, Blinken, the US administration and the UN Secretary General made statements. Despite this, there are ships and transport companies that are hesitant to transport Russian grain, but there are no obstacles. At present, Russia can also export its products," the Turkish Foreign Minister told reporters in Ankara.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West does not fulfill its promises to implement part of the memorandum between the Russian Federation and the UN and does not lift logistical sanctions that prevent deliveries of Russian grain and fertilizers to the markets.

On September 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the grain deal concluded in Istanbul turned out to be "another brazen deception." He noted that almost all the food exported from Ukraine went to the EU countries, while Russia and the poorest countries were deceived. He added that world food prices continue to rise due to restrictions on Russian exports, which persist despite the formal withdrawal of products and fertilizers from sanctions.

On July 22, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to international markets was signed in Istanbul. In particular, thanks to the memorandum concluded by Russia and the UN, the global community has joined the endeavor to remove those anti-Russian restrictions that impede the export of these vital goods. Another document approved a mechanism for the export of grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Based on the deal between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, a coordination center was set up, which ensures the inspection of ships carrying grain, and also prevents the smuggling of weapons and attempts at provocations.